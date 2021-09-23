Analysts Expect Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $54.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) will announce $54.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $53.80 million to $55.00 million. Washington Trust Bancorp posted sales of $57.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will report full year sales of $223.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $221.80 million to $225.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $219.35 million, with estimates ranging from $213.90 million to $224.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Washington Trust Bancorp.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 29.06%. The company had revenue of $55.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.80 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WASH shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $40,824.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,228,876. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,193 shares of company stock worth $118,422 in the last three months. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WASH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $299,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 205.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,552,000 after buying an additional 72,362 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 11.8% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 23.9% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.52. 33,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,016. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.91 and a 200-day moving average of $51.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.01 and a 1 year high of $56.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.00%.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

