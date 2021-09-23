Analysts Set AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Price Target at $2.65

AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.65.

AIBRF has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered AIB Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.65 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of AIBRF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,230. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.73. AIB Group has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $3.48.

AIB Group Plc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate, Institutional, and Business Banking (CIB), Wholesale, AIB UK, and Group. The Retail Banking segment focuses on meeting the current, emerging and future needs of personal and SME customers.

