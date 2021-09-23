Analysts Set Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Price Target at $19.79

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.79.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Alphatec alerts:

NASDAQ:ATEC traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.14. 950,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,453. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Alphatec has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $19.36.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $62.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.20 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 86.64% and a negative net margin of 54.09%. As a group, analysts expect that Alphatec will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $26,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,532. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Lish sold 11,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total value of $196,943.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 5,631 shares of company stock valued at $75,312 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 17.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,397 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Alphatec by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphatec in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Alphatec during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphatec during the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.