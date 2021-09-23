Analysts Set Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) PT at C$260.18

Shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$260.18.

BYD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$248.00 to C$272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Laurentian set a C$250.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. ATB Capital raised shares of Boyd Group Services to an “outperform” rating and set a C$265.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$245.00 to C$265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Boyd Group Services to C$255.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

BYD stock traded down C$2.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$241.94. The company had a trading volume of 12,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.81, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of C$184.84 and a 1 year high of C$256.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 82.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$244.91 and a 200-day moving average price of C$230.08.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$546.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$531.58 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Boyd Group Services will post 4.6986407 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.81%.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

