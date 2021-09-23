Analysts Set E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) Target Price at €11.66

E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €11.73 ($13.80).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on E.On in a report on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group set a €10.50 ($12.35) price objective on E.On in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.10 ($14.24) price objective on E.On in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.25 ($13.24) target price on shares of E.On in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of FRA EOAN traded up €0.04 ($0.05) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €10.97 ($12.91). 4,968,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. E.On has a 12 month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 12 month high of €10.80 ($12.71). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €10.79 and its 200 day moving average price is €10.20.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

