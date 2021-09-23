Analysts Set Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) PT at C$1.98

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$1.98.

A number of research firms have commented on ESI. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities cut their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.40 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

TSE ESI traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$1.76. The stock had a trading volume of 617,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,372. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.90, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$285.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14. Ensign Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$0.45 and a twelve month high of C$2.50.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$212.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$212.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

