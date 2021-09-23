Analysts Set Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Price Target at $41.87

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.87.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EBKDY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Erste Group Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Societe Generale upgraded Erste Group Bank to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from €39.00 ($45.88) to €42.00 ($49.41) in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Erste Group Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Erste Group Bank in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

OTCMKTS:EBKDY traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.03. The stock had a trading volume of 39,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,649. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.44. Erste Group Bank has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $22.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.16.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Erste Group Bank will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

