Analysts Set LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Price Target at $64.25

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.25.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LMAT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 50.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 109,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,678,000 after acquiring an additional 36,618 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 106,152 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 112,400.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter valued at approximately $571,000. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LMAT traded up $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $55.74. The stock had a trading volume of 106,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,132. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.02 and a 200 day moving average of $53.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.32. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12-month low of $31.21 and a 12-month high of $64.50.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.70 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 16.51%. On average, equities analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

