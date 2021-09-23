Analysts Set Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Target Price at $56.47

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.47.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OLN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Olin in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Olin from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

OLN traded up $2.33 on Thursday, reaching $49.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,219,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,232. Olin has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $52.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.71 and its 200 day moving average is $44.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.77. Olin had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 28.77%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS. Olin’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Olin will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Olin’s payout ratio is -59.26%.

In related news, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $1,778,768.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $148,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the first quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Olin during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Olin during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Olin during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Olin during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

About Olin

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

