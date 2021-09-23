Analysts Set Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) Target Price at $5.65

Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.65.

Several research firms have issued reports on RESN. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Resonant in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Resonant in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

RESN traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.63. 412,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,521,222. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Resonant has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $8.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.30. The firm has a market cap of $165.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 2.18.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Resonant had a negative net margin of 961.22% and a negative return on equity of 138.45%. Analysts forecast that Resonant will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Resonant in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Resonant in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Resonant in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Resonant in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Resonant in the second quarter valued at $46,000. 24.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Resonant

Resonant, Inc engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

