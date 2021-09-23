Analysts Set SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Target Price at $21.58

Shares of SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.93.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEMrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

SEMR stock remained flat at $$27.94 during trading on Thursday. 280,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,918. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.42. SEMrush has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $32.48.

In other news, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 16,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $334,682.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 36,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $776,221.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,708 shares of company stock valued at $2,911,043.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in SEMrush during the second quarter worth $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SEMrush by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in SEMrush during the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SEMrush during the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in SEMrush during the second quarter valued at about $267,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

