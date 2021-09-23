Analysts Set TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Target Price at $120.34

Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.34.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TFII shares. Cowen boosted their target price on TFI International from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$104.95 target price (down previously from C$137.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities cut TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $104.95 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on TFI International from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 196.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 11,049 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 20.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after buying an additional 8,605 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 8,696.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 13,044 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 929.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 172,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,927,000 after buying an additional 155,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the first quarter valued at about $1,121,000. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.
TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. On average, research analysts predict that TFI International will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.88%.
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.
