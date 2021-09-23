Analysts Set TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Target Price at $120.34

Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.34.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TFII shares. Cowen boosted their target price on TFI International from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$104.95 target price (down previously from C$137.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities cut TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $104.95 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on TFI International from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get TFI International alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 196.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 11,049 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 20.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after buying an additional 8,605 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 8,696.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 13,044 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 929.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 172,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,927,000 after buying an additional 155,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the first quarter valued at about $1,121,000. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFI International stock traded up $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $110.02. 3,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,657. TFI International has a 1-year low of $40.46 and a 1-year high of $116.50. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.54.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. On average, research analysts predict that TFI International will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.88%.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.