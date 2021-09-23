Analysts Set Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) Price Target at C$2.90

Shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2.80.

TCW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Trican Well Service in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$3.50 to C$3.70 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

Shares of TSE TCW traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.80. 1,458,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177,479. Trican Well Service has a 1 year low of C$1.10 and a 1 year high of C$2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$716.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.58 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.40.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$93.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$81.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trican Well Service will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.