Analysts Set WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Target Price at $2.99

WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.16.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WLDBF. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on WildBrain from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on WildBrain from C$2.90 to C$3.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on WildBrain from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of WildBrain from C$3.40 to C$3.60 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of WildBrain stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,945. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.20. WildBrain has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $3.00.

WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04.

About WildBrain

WildBrain Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of content, television, and consumer products representation. It operates through the following segments: Content Business, Television, and Consumer Products Represented. The Consumer Products Represented segment includes representation of internal and third-party brands.

