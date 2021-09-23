Analyzing Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) & Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX)

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) and Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Akoya Biosciences alerts:

26.9% of Akoya Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.3% of Accelerate Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. 45.3% of Accelerate Diagnostics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Akoya Biosciences and Accelerate Diagnostics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akoya Biosciences 0 0 4 0 3.00 Accelerate Diagnostics 0 1 1 0 2.50

Akoya Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 42.54%. Accelerate Diagnostics has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 54.91%. Given Accelerate Diagnostics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Accelerate Diagnostics is more favorable than Akoya Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Akoya Biosciences and Accelerate Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akoya Biosciences N/A N/A N/A Accelerate Diagnostics -696.18% N/A -86.98%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Akoya Biosciences and Accelerate Diagnostics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akoya Biosciences $42.44 million 15.66 -$16.71 million N/A N/A Accelerate Diagnostics $11.16 million 32.02 -$78.21 million ($1.40) -4.15

Akoya Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Accelerate Diagnostics.

Summary

Akoya Biosciences beats Accelerate Diagnostics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile

Akoya Biosciences, Inc., a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response. It provides two distinct solutions, the CODEX and Phenoptics platforms, to serve the diverse needs of researchers across discovery, translational, and clinical research. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens. The firm’s products include Accelerate Pheno and Accelerate PhenoTest. The company was founded on May 26, 1982 and is headquartered in Tucson, AZ.

Receive News & Ratings for Akoya Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoya Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.