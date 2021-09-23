Anchor Neural World Reaches One Day Volume of $55.44 Million (ANW)

Anchor Neural World (CURRENCY:ANW) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 23rd. In the last seven days, Anchor Neural World has traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Anchor Neural World has a market cap of $11.95 million and approximately $55.44 million worth of Anchor Neural World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anchor Neural World coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0434 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00055727 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.11 or 0.00126539 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00012514 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00044233 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Profile

ANW is a coin. Anchor Neural World’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 275,297,977 coins. The official website for Anchor Neural World is an-va.com . The official message board for Anchor Neural World is medium.com/anwfoundation . Anchor Neural World’s official Twitter account is @ANWfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor Neural World Foundation is founded in Japan, Tokyo, and it’s primarily responsible for the development of the ANW engine, which will power AI-based solutions to the different businesses that Anchor Value Inc. has invested in. The Foundation has also issued “ANW”, the ecosystem token which will be used as a utility and even governance token “

