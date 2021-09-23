Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,902 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Anika Therapeutics were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 1,515.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIK opened at $39.11 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.24. The stock has a market cap of $564.08 million, a P/E ratio of -43.46, a PEG ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.24. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.04 and a 52-week high of $48.37.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $38.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.51 million. Anika Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. Analysts predict that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael L. Levitz purchased 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.21 per share, for a total transaction of $114,598.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ANIK. UBS Group started coverage on Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

