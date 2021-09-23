Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Hits New 12-Month High at $17.95

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.95 and last traded at $17.92, with a volume of 327173 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.66.

AR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Antero Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James upgraded Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.60.

The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 4.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 29.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $489.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $1,305,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $3,667,779.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 329,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,559,186.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 7.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,218,324 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $333,941,000 after buying an additional 1,555,942 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Antero Resources by 6,962,882.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,641,527 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $250,122,000 after acquiring an additional 16,641,288 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,405,981 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $171,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190,243 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 11.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,771,853 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $71,720,000 after purchasing an additional 483,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 8.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,607,265 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,216,000 after purchasing an additional 285,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

