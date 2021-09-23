Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $6.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings of $6.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Anthem’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.93. Anthem posted earnings of $4.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Anthem will report full-year earnings of $25.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.45 to $26.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $28.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.00 to $29.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Anthem.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.20 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ANTM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Anthem from $459.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $419.76.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $375.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Anthem has a 1-year low of $244.10 and a 1-year high of $406.00. The company has a market cap of $91.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $377.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $377.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.11%.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Anthem during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Anthem during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in Anthem during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

