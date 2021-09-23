Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Short Interest Update

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,170,000 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the August 15th total of 14,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several analysts have weighed in on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AON in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.06.

AON opened at $299.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. AON has a 1 year low of $179.52 and a 1 year high of $299.92. The firm has a market cap of $67.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 0.87.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AON will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.80%.

In other news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in AON by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,959,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,663,000 after buying an additional 81,156 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in AON in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $387,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 736,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,728,000 after buying an additional 26,754 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in AON in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

