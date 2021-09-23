Arcblock (ABT) Price Hits $0.16 on Major Exchanges

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. One Arcblock coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000363 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Arcblock has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar. Arcblock has a market capitalization of $15.69 million and $8.77 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00054202 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.69 or 0.00127127 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00012520 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00045229 BTC.

Arcblock Coin Profile

ABT is a coin. It launched on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Arcblock Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

