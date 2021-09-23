Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) COO Jennifer Jarrett Sells 30,634 Shares

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 30,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $1,077,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

RCUS stock opened at $36.04 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.05. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.69 and a 12 month high of $42.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 1.15.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.22). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 213.68% and a negative return on equity of 34.30%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 54.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after acquiring an additional 94,862 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the second quarter worth $330,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the second quarter worth $2,374,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 34.4% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,663,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,682,000 after acquiring an additional 425,838 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 110,109.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 12,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

