Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Acquires 139,624 Shares of Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA raised its holdings in Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC) by 1,345.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,624 shares during the period. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA owned about 0.70% of Population Health Investment worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHIC. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Population Health Investment during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Population Health Investment during the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Population Health Investment during the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Population Health Investment during the second quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Population Health Investment during the first quarter valued at about $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Population Health Investment alerts:

Shares of PHIC stock opened at $9.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.84. Population Health Investment Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $10.92.

Population Health Investment Co, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Population Health Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Population Health Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.