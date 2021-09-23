Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Acquires New Shares in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLBE. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,495,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,955,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,711,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,554,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GLBE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Global-e Online in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Global-e Online in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Global-e Online from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of Global-e Online stock opened at $71.63 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.24. Global-e Online Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $24.22 and a fifty-two week high of $83.77.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $57.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.62 million. On average, analysts expect that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global-e Online Company Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.