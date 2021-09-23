Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Takes Position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHAC)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHAC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AHAC. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,644,000. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,589,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Newtyn Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $437,000. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AHAC stock opened at $10.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.42. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $16.96.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, CEO Laura E. Niklason bought 1,522,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,225,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Profile

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

