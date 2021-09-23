Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Takes Position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 126,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000.

Separately, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,959,000. 33.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CFFE opened at $9.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.86. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $11.39.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

