Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Takes Position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 178,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DCRN. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at $380,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at $4,053,000. Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth $873,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth $1,095,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DCRN opened at $9.87 on Thursday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.