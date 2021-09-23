Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Receives $39.93 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Aritzia from $35.17 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities upped their price objective on Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Aritzia from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

OTCMKTS ATZAF traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $33.96. 280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,939. Aritzia has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $34.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.69.

Aritzia, Inc engages in the design of apparel and accessories for its collection of fashion brands. Its brands include Wilfred, Babaton, Tna, Wilfred Free, Sunday Best, Le Fou Wilfred, Denim Forum, Little Moon, and The Group by Babaton. It operates through Canada, and United States geographical segments.

