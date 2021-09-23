Arjuna Capital Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the quarter. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Saban Cheryl bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $22.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,840.78. 8,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,318,110. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,407.70 and a 1 year high of $2,936.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,788.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,497.19.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,517.43, for a total transaction of $6,296,092.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,496.99, for a total value of $119,855.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 478,378 shares of company stock valued at $373,253,187. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

