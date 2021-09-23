Arjuna Capital Invests $63,000 in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peak Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 12,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 63,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.01. The company had a trading volume of 10,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,226. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $25.74 and a 52-week high of $34.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.91.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

