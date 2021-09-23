Arjuna Capital Takes $158,000 Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHX traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $107.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,209. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.92. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $76.81 and a 52-week high of $110.07.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.