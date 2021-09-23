Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.21.

ASAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Asana from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Asana from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Asana from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $1,221,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,839 shares in the company, valued at $10,264,046.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.66 per share, with a total value of $10,025,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,183,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,502,234.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 993,915 shares of company stock valued at $79,914,800 and have sold 121,032 shares valued at $9,589,818. 54.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Asana in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Asana in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Botty Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Asana by 26.8% in the first quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

ASAN traded up $4.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $124.48. 2,938,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,894,473. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.36. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $124.85. The stock has a market cap of $22.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -68.77.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.26 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 89.91% and a negative return on equity of 288.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

