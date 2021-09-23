Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Stock Position Lowered by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lessened its position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Asana were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASAN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Asana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,755,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Asana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Asana by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 8,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Street Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Asana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASAN opened at $119.49 on Thursday. Asana, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $122.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion and a PE ratio of -66.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.88.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Asana had a negative return on equity of 288.11% and a negative net margin of 89.91%. The business had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.26 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ASAN. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Asana from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Asana from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.21.

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 13,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $1,391,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $1,221,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,264,046.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 993,915 shares of company stock valued at $79,914,800 and have sold 101,032 shares valued at $7,236,018. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

