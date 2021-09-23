Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Rating Lowered to Positive at OTR Global

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) was downgraded by equities researchers at OTR Global to a “positive” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ASHTY has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Friday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.00.

OTCMKTS:ASHTY traded up $8.26 on Thursday, reaching $326.72. The stock had a trading volume of 5,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,078. The company has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $313.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.67. Ashtead Group has a 12-month low of $140.90 and a 12-month high of $343.83.

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment used in lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items.

