ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ASMIY. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of ASM International to a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASM International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $329.68.

Shares of ASMIY stock opened at $413.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $380.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.62. ASM International has a fifty-two week low of $137.90 and a fifty-two week high of $448.38. The stock has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.72 and a beta of 1.35.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.03. ASM International had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $411.81 million for the quarter.

About ASM International

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

