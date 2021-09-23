Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) PT Set at €22.10 by Berenberg Bank

Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) has been assigned a €22.10 ($26.00) target price by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on G. UBS Group set a €16.10 ($18.94) target price on Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Monday, September 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Assicurazioni Generali presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €18.44 ($21.69).

Get Assicurazioni Generali alerts:

Assicurazioni Generali has a 52-week low of €13.65 ($16.06) and a 52-week high of €16.48 ($19.39).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.