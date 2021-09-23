Athos Capital Ltd Makes New $2.77 Million Investment in Foresight Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FORE)

Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Foresight Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FORE) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 279,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,769,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $4,945,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Foresight Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $2,473,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $2,473,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $1,484,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $1,483,000. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FORE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.85. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,040. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.84. Foresight Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

Foresight Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the population health management business. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

