Athos Capital Ltd Makes New $7.63 Million Investment in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Athos Capital Ltd bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 319,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,625,000. Magnachip Semiconductor accounts for approximately 1.5% of Athos Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Athos Capital Ltd owned 0.69% of Magnachip Semiconductor as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 51.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after buying an additional 47,458 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 34,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 634,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,145,000 after acquiring an additional 131,700 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 75,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 12,334 shares in the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MX shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Magnachip Semiconductor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.20.

MX traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,231. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.47. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 65.76% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $113.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

