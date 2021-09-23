Athos Capital Ltd Makes New $861,000 Investment in Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PMGM)

Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PMGM) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 89,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Priveterra Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $677,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Priveterra Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,374,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Priveterra Acquisition during the second quarter worth $4,820,000. Institutional investors own 32.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PMGM stock remained flat at $$9.77 on Thursday. 28 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,054. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.72. Priveterra Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.21 and a 12 month high of $10.05.

Priveterra Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

