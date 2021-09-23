Athos Capital Ltd Takes $293,000 Position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB)

Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000. Athos Capital Ltd owned 0.36% of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPKB. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the second quarter valued at $3,900,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the second quarter valued at $2,438,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the second quarter valued at $975,000.

SPKB stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.74. 8,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,922. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.70. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $10.05.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

