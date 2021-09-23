Athos Capital Ltd Takes Position in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI)

Athos Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,000. Athos Capital Ltd owned about 0.20% of Gores Guggenheim at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Gores Guggenheim in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,324,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Gores Guggenheim in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,441,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Gores Guggenheim in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,939,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in Gores Guggenheim in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Gores Guggenheim alerts:

GGPI stock remained flat at $$9.95 during trading on Thursday. 1,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,150. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91. Gores Guggenheim, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.69.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Guggenheim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Guggenheim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.