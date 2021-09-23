Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at KeyCorp

Analysts at KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “sector weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $36.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.91 and a beta of 0.65. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $26.31 and a 52-week high of $48.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AY. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $26,976,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 14.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 4.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 123,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 44.8% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.64% of the company’s stock.
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.
