Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at KeyCorp

Analysts at KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “sector weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $36.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.91 and a beta of 0.65. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $26.31 and a 52-week high of $48.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $375.99 million for the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 2.87%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AY. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $26,976,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 14.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 4.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 123,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 44.8% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.