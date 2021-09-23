Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Short Interest Down 21.3% in August

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the August 15th total of 3,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 463,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 27.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,482,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,673 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,121,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,838,000 after acquiring an additional 296,154 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 7.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,687,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,015,000 after acquiring an additional 187,383 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 50.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,059,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,432,000 after acquiring an additional 686,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,976,000. 42.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AY opened at $36.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.91 and a beta of 0.65. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $26.31 and a 52-week high of $48.49.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $375.99 million during the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 2.87%. On average, analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,433.33%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AY. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

