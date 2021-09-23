Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) & Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Head-To-Head Survey

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) and Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

Get Atlas alerts:

This table compares Atlas and Pyxis Tankers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas 14.62% 10.28% 3.96% Pyxis Tankers -40.08% -20.01% -8.10%

This table compares Atlas and Pyxis Tankers’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas $1.42 billion 2.69 $192.60 million $0.97 15.94 Pyxis Tankers $21.71 million 1.29 -$6.90 million ($0.32) -2.29

Atlas has higher revenue and earnings than Pyxis Tankers. Pyxis Tankers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Atlas has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pyxis Tankers has a beta of -0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 146% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Atlas and Pyxis Tankers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas 0 2 2 0 2.50 Pyxis Tankers 0 1 0 0 2.00

Atlas currently has a consensus price target of $21.20, suggesting a potential upside of 37.13%. Given Atlas’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Atlas is more favorable than Pyxis Tankers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.5% of Atlas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of Pyxis Tankers shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Atlas beats Pyxis Tankers on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers, Inc. is an international maritime transportation holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of product tankers. It also involves in the seaborne transportation and shipping of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. The company was founded by Valentios Valentis on March 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.