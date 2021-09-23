Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $22.07

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.07 and last traded at $21.85, with a volume of 65044 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.91.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AUPH. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 0.48.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 242.26% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $2,101,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $779,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,199,500 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUPH. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 309.3% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. 38.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.