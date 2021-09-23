AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target Raised to $1,785.00 at Credit Suisse Group

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AZO has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AutoZone from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $1,650.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. DA Davidson lowered shares of AutoZone from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,651.89.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,683.76 on Wednesday. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $1,085.85 and a 52 week high of $1,694.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,600.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,493.30.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $30.93 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone will post 89.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total transaction of $21,973,140.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,491 shares in the company, valued at $50,629,684.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total transaction of $11,285,370.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,944 shares of company stock valued at $52,299,958. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in AutoZone by 1.5% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 8.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 16.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 4.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 1.2% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

