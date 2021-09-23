Auxilium (AUX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $19,030.00

Auxilium (CURRENCY:AUX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. Over the last seven days, Auxilium has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. One Auxilium coin can now be bought for $0.0084 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Auxilium has a market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $19,030.00 worth of Auxilium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sylo (SYLO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001288 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000045 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000070 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About Auxilium

Auxilium (AUX) is a coin. Auxilium’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,900,578 coins. Auxilium’s official Twitter account is @auxiliumglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Auxilium is auxilium.global . The official message board for Auxilium is forum.auxilium.global

Auxilium Coin Trading

