Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

AVDL has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of AVDL stock opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $479.90 million, a P/E ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a current ratio of 14.17. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.83 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,741,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,907,000 after acquiring an additional 354,426 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,240,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,806,000 after buying an additional 305,770 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the second quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 2,036,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,703,000 after buying an additional 102,277 shares during the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 55.3% during the first quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,095,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,899,000 after buying an additional 389,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,226,000. 56.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

