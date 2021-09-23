Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Position Increased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 14.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,060,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,663,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,746 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,218,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,062,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,259,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,149,593,000 after purchasing an additional 166,328 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1,042.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 171,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,405,000 after purchasing an additional 156,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

In other news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $108,116.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,641. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $213.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $215.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.30. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $115.77 and a 12-month high of $228.88.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.34%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

AVY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.73.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.