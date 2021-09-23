Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) and Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Financial Contrast

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) and Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Avinger has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aethlon Medical has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Avinger and Aethlon Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avinger 0 0 2 0 3.00 Aethlon Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00

Avinger currently has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 207.84%. Aethlon Medical has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 97.63%. Given Avinger’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Avinger is more favorable than Aethlon Medical.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Avinger and Aethlon Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avinger $8.76 million 8.84 -$19.01 million ($0.46) -1.77 Aethlon Medical $660,000.00 117.96 -$7.89 million ($0.65) -7.78

Aethlon Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Avinger. Aethlon Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avinger, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.5% of Avinger shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.5% of Aethlon Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Avinger shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Aethlon Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Avinger and Aethlon Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avinger -160.26% -102.07% -44.29% Aethlon Medical N/A -58.10% -53.37%

Summary

Avinger beats Aethlon Medical on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat. The company was founded by John B. Simpson and Himanshu N. Patel on March 8, 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc. is a medical technology company, which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI. The Aethlon segment involves in therapeutic business activities. The ESI segment consists of diagnostic business activities. The company was founded by James A. Joyce in 1991 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

